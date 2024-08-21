DStv via OneMoney Testament Of Commitment To Market – CCO Musunda

By Ross Moyo

OneMoney’s recent introction of being able to make Dstv payments via OneMoney platform is testament to the company evolving nature to continue meeting the markets needs.

This is according to OneMoney Chief Commercial Officer Learnmore Musunda who echoed these sentiments, highlighting the strategic importance of such digital solutions.

“As we continue to innovate, our focus remains on delivering value to our customers. The ability to pay for DStv via OneMoney is a testament to our commitment to meeting the evolving needs of our market. It’s about creating a seamless experience that integrates with the lifestyle of our customers, making everyday transactions easier and more accessible.”

“How It Works: Simplicity Meets Convenience

Paying for your DStv subscription via OneMoney is as easy as it gets. Customers simply dial *554# and select option 7 for DStv payments. From there, a wide range of packages is available to suit every need, including Access, Xtra View, Family, Compact Plus, Premium, and even international offerings like Asia and Portuguese packages.”

OneMoney’s versatility extends beyond personal convenience; allowing customers to pay for their own subscriptions or make payments on behalf of others, providing flexibility that caters to diverse needs.

This feature is particularly timely, given the resurgence of global sports leagues, where access to premium content is paramount for fans across the nation.

Getting Started with OneMoney

Onboarding the OneMoney platform is a straightforward process. Customers can register at any NetOne shop nationwide, where they can also cash in their funds.

Additionally, cash-ins can be made at OK Supermarkets, Zimpost Shops, and other designated points across the country, ensuring that OneMoney is always within reach.

Leadership Speaks: A Commitment to Digital Transformation

Connecting the Unconnected

OneMoney’s DStv payment feature is not just limited to Zimbabwean packages; it spans international options, making it a versatile tool for those with diverse viewing preferences. This move underscores NetOne’s broader mission of connecting the unconnected, offering a lifeline to quality content for every customer, no matter where they are.

As the digital landscape continues to evolve, NetOne remains at the forefront, delivering solutions that are not only innovative but also deeply rooted in the needs of the Zimbabwean populace. With OneMoney, the future of digital transactions is here, bringing the world of entertainment to your fingertips—swift, secure, and incredibly convenient.