Drivers Upgrade blue-paper licence to Scannable Plastic-Version using WhatsApp as Primary communication tool

By Ross Moyo

Drivers in Zimbabwe have had an Upgrade from their blue-paper licence to Scannable Plastic-Version using WhatsApp as Primary communication tool.

This was revealed by the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development

On their social media handles.

The plastic driver’s licence is scannable and meets international standards set by the Southern African Development Community (SADC), Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA), and the East African Community (EAC).

“The new scannable licence allows Zimbabwean drivers to operate vehicles in 25 African countries, making it easier to travel and work abroad,” the Ministry stated as one of its benefits.

Another benefit is the digital system creates a central electronic database of licensed drivers, linking it to law enforcement agencies to enhance road safety and reduce fraud.

– Metal licences remain valid for now, but a phase-out date will be announced later.

– Drivers do not need to retake the road test, but they must complete biometric updates and undergo a medical check-up, including an eye test, every five years.

Minister of Transport Felix Mhona believes his government’s initiative will modernize Zimbabwe’s licensing system, improve security, and provide greater convenience for drivers after rolling out this simplified process for drivers to upgrade from the old blue paper licence to the new scannable plastic version, using WhatsApp as a primary communication tool.

Mhona’s Ministry of Transport outlined a step-by-step guide for Zimbabwean drivers to make the switch, ensuring compliance with regional driving standards.

“Ready to upgrade from your blue copy to a plastic licence? Follow the easy steps below,” the Ministry announced on social media.

How to Apply

1. Save the WhatsApp number 0778112264 and send a message saying “Hi” to begin the process.

2. Follow the automated instructions sent via WhatsApp.

3. Once your status is “verified”, book an appointment for biometric capture.

4. Visit the nearest VID depot for biometric capture and pay a processing fee of $5 USD or its ZiG equivalent.

5. The plastic licence will be processed within 30 working days and can be collected from your nearest ZimPost office.