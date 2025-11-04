Dr. Panashe Chiurunge, Chief AI Scientist at the Data ScienceTech Institute, is set to lead a critical discussion on emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, augmented reality, and virtual reality, at the Tech Convergence Fora on November 7 2025.The event, which brings together industry leaders, innovators, and policymakers, aims to explore the transformative potential of these technologies in various sectors.

By Ropafadzo Mashawi

Dr. Chiurunge, a prominent figure in the tech community, will highlight the latest advancements and applications of these technologies, focusing on their implications for businesses and society.

The Tech Convergence Fora, held annually, serves as a platform for dialogue on technology policy and innovation. This year’s theme underscores the need for collaboration between the tech industry and regulatory bodies to ensure responsible development and implementation of emerging technologies.

Experts and attendees will engage in panel discussions and workshops, fostering an environment of knowledge sharing and networking. The event is expected to attract a diverse audience, from entrepreneurs and tech enthusiasts to government officials and academic researchers.

As the event unfolds, participants will have the opportunity to delve into real-world case studies demonstrating the impact of these technologies on various industries, including healthcare, education, and entertainment.

The Tech Convergence Fora promises to be a pivotal gathering for all stakeholders interested in shaping the future of technology and its role in society.