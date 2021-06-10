Donald Trump hails Nigerian government for banning Twitter

Former US President Donald Trump has hailed President Muhammadu Buhari’s decision for banning Twitter after it deleted his post for breaching its rules.

Nigeria blocked Twitter after the social media site deleted a tweet by the President that threatened secessionist groups in the southeast who had been responsible for attacks on government offices.

Reacting to the ban Trump called on more countries to ban Twitter and Facebook for not allowing free and open speech.

His sentiments come after he was suspended from all platforms controlled by Facebook after the 6 January riot.

In a statement on June 8, Trump praised the move.

“Congratulations to the country of Nigeria, who just banned Twitter because they banned their President.”

“More COUNTRIES should ban Twitter and Facebook for not allowing free and open speech – all voices should be heard.”

“Who are they to dictate good and evil, if they themselves are evil?, “ Trump said.

He suggested that he should have banned Facebook while he was in office, but said the company’s boss Mark Zuckerberg “kept calling me and coming to the White House for dinner telling me how great I was”

Twitter users in Nigeria expressed outrage at the blocking of one of the main outlets that they have to criticize their government and try to hold it to account.

