Divorce Rates Soar: A New Era of Relationship Realities

In 2024, Zimbabwe experienced a significant increase in divorce cases, with 3,214 recorded nationwide, up from 2,149 in 2023. Of these, only 1,562 divorces have been finalized, highlighting the growing pressures on families and the judicial system.

Harare tops the list in both filings and finalizations, with the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) noting 1,945 divorce cases, of which 996 have been resolved. Bulawayo follows with 825 filed cases and 383 finalized divorces. Other regions reported much lower numbers, such as the Masvingo High Court with 179 cases filed and 70 finalized, while Mutare High Court recorded 157 filed cases and 78 completed. The Chinhoyi High Court had 108 cases filed, with 35 finalized.

Counselors and social commentators are calling for urgent measures to address the rising divorce rates, citing infidelity, misuse of social media, poor communication, unresolved grievances, and gender-based violence (GBV) as primary factors.

By Ropafadzo Mashawi

Bishop Rocky Moyo, president of the Council of Churches in Africa, remarked that these statistics represent much more than mere numbers. “They reflect the heart-wrenching stories of families torn apart. The causes of these divorces are complex, stemming from modern life pressures, financial difficulties, and communication breakdowns,” he noted.

Dr. Moyo highlighted several contributing factors, stating that many divorces arise from infidelity, financial struggles, lack of intimacy, and unresolved conflicts. He cautioned that divorce can leave lasting emotional scars, leading to feelings of unhappiness, anger, and personal turmoil. “Spiritual connection and prayer from the outset can help reduce divorce cases. When couples are united in faith, they understand each other better. Marriage requires hard work and commitment from both partners,” he said, emphasizing the need for community support and open dialogue.

“As we reflect on this troubling trend, it’s vital to engage in deeper discussions about mental health, relationship education, and support systems for couples,” Dr. Moyo added. He stressed that each statistic represents a family and a community affected by these changes. “It is essential for Zimbabweans to create environments that promote love, understanding, and communication, ultimately leading to healthier relationships and happier families,” he stated.

Ms. Sethulo Ncube, regional director of the Zimbabwe Women Lawyers Association (ZWLA), pointed out that GBV remains a significant factor in many divorces. “In our work with women’s issues, we observe that most divorces are linked to GBV, infidelity, or financial problems. While some disagreements can be resolved, often the outcome is divorce, which negatively impacts children caught in the middle,” she explained.

Ms. Ncube also addressed the social stigma surrounding divorce, noting that those who separate are often labeled as failures and may find themselves isolated in their communities. Adding a legal perspective, Bulawayo lawyer Mr. Tinashe Runganga advised potential spouses to take the time to truly understand one another before marriage. “Many rush into marriage without knowing their partners well. It’s important to date and build a strong foundation. Unfortunately, many marry for the wrong reasons, including arranged or forced unions,” he said.

Mr. Runganga highlighted that financial difficulties frequently lead to domestic disputes, while modern technology, such as dating sites and social media, can exacerbate suspicions and contribute to infidelity and GBV. “Platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp can create secrecy and lead to trust issues, often resulting in GBV,” he noted.

In a landmark ruling in 2016, High Court judge Justice Tawanda Chitapi declared it illegal for spouses to invade each other’s cellphones without consent, stating that such evidence would not be admissible in court if obtained unlawfully. This ruling came after a case where a woman killed her husband during a dispute over a text message he had received.

Mr. Winos Dube, chairperson of the Bulawayo Residents Association (BURA), linked the rising divorce rates to long-distance relationships. “With many people leaving the country, these relationships become unsustainable. Trust issues and a lack of commitment, often worsened by infidelity, significantly contribute to these separations,” he explained. Mr. Dube encouraged married couples to seek counseling and maintain open, honest communication to navigate life’s challenges.