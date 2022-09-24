“Development Does Not Happen By Chance Or By Accident” – Chitando As He Pens Canyon&Pacific Chinese-Mapinge MOU

Minister of Mines and Mining Development Honourable Winston Chitando has gone into overdrive of his USD$12 billion dollar Mining Economy by next year after inviting over his Principal, President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa to witness the signing of Chinese company’s Eagle Canyon International Group Holding Limited and Pacific Goal Investment for a Memorandum of understanding ,

(MOU) sealing Beneficiation of Minerals in Mapinge along Chinhoyi road.

Minister Chitando revealed to TechnoMag construction would start immediately.

“Construction is going to start immediately.Already the investor has put some Engineers which are ready to go on site and make sure that the project is a reality.But more importantly is the fact that economic development in any country does not happen by chance or by accident, there had to be a vision.”

The Minister said the first phase of the project would be worth USD$4,4 billion and later on Beneficiation of other minerals will be anticipated to take place including of Lithium Salt.

The Head of State and Government and Commander in Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces, President Emmerson Mnangagwa praised the leadership shown by Chitando in luring more investment indicating the Government of Zimbabwe will indeed support any facilitation and promotion of the establishment of the first of its kind Mines to Energy Industrial Park in Mapinga, Mashonaland West Province.

President Mnangagwa said,

“This is in keeping with our development philosophy of leaving no place and no-one behind and will help propel the realisation of Vision 2030.

“I applaud you and your partners for choosing Zimbabwe as an investment destination of choice and finding home in this ‘sacred land of vast opportunities’.

“On behalf of the Government of Zimbabwe and indeed on my behalf, welcome Eagle Canyon International Group Limited to Zimbabwe.

“This agreement attests my Government’s commitment to implement clean energy projects as critical enablers to leap-frog the modernisation and industrialisation of Zimbabwe.

“The new Mines to Energy Project will include the construction of two 300MW Power Stations, a Coking Plant, Lithium Plant, Graphite Processing Plant, Nickel Chromium Alloy Smelter as well as a Nickel Sulphate Plant.

“The proposed Mines to Energy Park will mark the inception of a Lithium-ion Battery value chain in Zimbabwe.

“It will augment my Government’s thrust value addition and on beneficiation of minerals as well as bolster the crucial role that mineral value chains play in the national industrialisation agenda and is set to place Zimbabwe amongst the world producers of Lithium-ion batteries.