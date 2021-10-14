TechUncategorized

Dandemutande Only ISP That  Increased Bandwidth

Internet Accesss Provider Dandemutande is the only player in Zimbabwe  that increased their bandwidth capacity.

The increase is a reflection of clientele growth and  or preparatory for growth as the Internet  Access Provider flexes their muscles.

Dandemutande which traditionally has been an elite service provider recently announced that they are rolling out internet access to various high density neighborhoods  via their Facebook hotspot technology.

The initiative  is targeting multiple high densitiy areas via wifi  connectivity , while in the same vein,  they also are introducing LTE towers to connect via mobile devices.

The bandwidth  increase  move   will see more capacity being introduced bynthe network provider as they undertake new services.

Dandemutande technically  is the fastest growing internet Access provider , however it is Zimbabwe’s  smallest  Provider with 4 600 bandwidth capacity against  giants like Liquid telecoms with 260 000 and  TelOne at 87 000 capacity.

See Image  3.2 for details

1st Quarter 2021 2nd Quarter 2021 Variance (%)

Liquid

260,000

260,000

TelOne

87,500

87,500

Powertel

5,000

5,000

Dandemutande

3,416

4,161

21.8%

Total

355,916

356,661

0.2%
