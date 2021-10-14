Dandemutande Only ISP That  Increased Bandwidth

Internet Accesss Provider Dandemutande is the only player in Zimbabwe that increased their bandwidth capacity.

The increase is a reflection of clientele growth and or preparatory for growth as the Internet Access Provider flexes their muscles.

Dandemutande which traditionally has been an elite service provider recently announced that they are rolling out internet access to various high density neighborhoods via their Facebook hotspot technology.

The initiative is targeting multiple high densitiy areas via wifi connectivity , while in the same vein, they also are introducing LTE towers to connect via mobile devices.

The bandwidth increase move will see more capacity being introduced bynthe network provider as they undertake new services.

Dandemutande technically is the fastest growing internet Access provider , however it is Zimbabwe’s smallest Provider with 4 600 bandwidth capacity against giants like Liquid telecoms with 260 000 and TelOne at 87 000 capacity.

