ICT, a bedrock for rural community transformation to Economic production Zone: POTRAZ

Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ) Director General, Dr Gift Machengete said Information Communication Technology (ICT) has become the bedrock for transforming rural communities into economic production zones.

Speaking during the launch of the Bvekerwa Containerised Village Information Centre, Dr Machengete said Community Information Centres (CICs) facilitates that transformation by providing the platform for rural communities to participate in the digital economy.

“My excitement stems from the enormous benefits that await you following this launch as ICTs are the bedrock for transforming rural communities into Economic Production Zones. Community Information Centres such as the Bvekerwa CVIC will facilitate that transformation by providing the platform rural communities to participate in the digital economy,” said Dr Machengete.

He further added that CICs will become a tool to reach markets and promote products and services globally thereby advancing e-commerce.

“CICs can be used to advance e-commerce as they enable rural based businesses – large and small – to reach new markets, promote products and services globally, and access critical business and financial information. CICs can in fact be a hub for logistics as e-commerce parcels can be dropped and collected from these sites. This will advance e-commerce in rural areas especially because rural homes are not addressed.”

In Manicaland Province, the Authority has erected three (2) shared base station towers in Mahenye and Makosa. The Province boasts of 22 Community Information Centres courtesy of POTRAZ, four (4) of which are containerised units, while eleven (13) were set up at Post Offices. The other three containerised units, Hon Ministers, are in Nyanyadzi, Dorowa and Buhera.

Nearly 700 people have received free training in basic computer skills at the five centres with operational training facilities that is Marange, Dangamvura, Mutasa, Rusape and Nyanga CICs. The four containerised units are all equipped with training facilities and this will certainly see an increase in these training figures.