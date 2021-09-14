Covid-19 vaccines are technologies which produce antibodies and produce memory in their cells concerning that antigen – Madzorera

TechnoMag spoke to Former Zimbabwean Minister Of Health, MDC Alliance Chamisa’s camp Senator And Medical Doctor Henry Madzorera About Covid-19 Vaccines And Specious Conspiracy Theories.In an exclusive interview with TechnoMag, Dr Madzorera explained that It’s complicated science but essentially you end up with proteins of the same virus that you want to create immunity against.

The former Minister under Morgan Tsvangirayi’s government explained those proteins are important. as the body will make antibodies against them and when the real virus comes, the body will react to that virus. The body already has the template of making antibodies and it will kill the virus before it multiplies to overwhelm the body.He said these are the technologies in use these days.

Demistifying the pros and cons of the covid 19 vaccine, Senator madzorera said ”’A vaccine is a medicine essentially, that is produced and traditionally we produce it from the organism that is causing the disease that you want to prevent. So you take that organism and you kill it or if you don’t want to kill it, depending on the organism, you may weaken it so much that it can’t cause the disease and then you give it to the people, the target population in whom you want to prevent the disease.”

Even some of those who believe in vaccines are now immersed in the deep ocean of confusion.Social media and general street conversations are punctuated with misinformation about Covid-19 vaccines.Some deliberately lie while others share information that they heard without knowing that it’s not true.Most people who decampaign vaccines don’t do so because they are foolish, instead It’s just that not only enough but correct information about Covid-19 vaccines has not yet filtered into their ears.

Some don’t even understand what’s a vaccine and how is it made.And they must not be insulted for not understanding that.If we want them to understand, then we must provide understandable information to them without being rude.

The bible says in Hosea ”my people perish because of lack of knowledge.”In the quest to make sure people get correct information concerning Covid-19 vaccines, especially from experts on health issues, the former Zimbabwean Minister Of Health Dr Madzorera who was Minister during the Government of National Unity(GNU) between 2009-2013 and is currently MDC-Allaince Secretary for Health Affairs said,

”There are other things that are added to the vaccine to make it a medicine and that medicine will cause individuals to produce antibodies and to produce memory in their cells concerning that antigen so that in future when you encounter that same virus, your body will quickly recognize it. Your body will quickly make antibodies to fight it and defeat it before it multiplies and overwhelms the body.That is the essential character of a vaccine.”

Madzorera also said, ”These days there are other vaccines that that have come up which are essentially not made from the organism itself. We have seen new vaccines like mRNA vaccines eg Pfizer and Mordena vaccines against Covid-19.”

The veteran medical doctor also added more weight saying, ”We have other vaccines where they take another harmless virus like the chimpanzee adenovirus and then they put some material in the DNA material that they would want to use to create proteins in your body.”

