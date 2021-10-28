Content Creators Network To Host Inaugural Start Up Week

The Content Creators Network ZW has announced it’s inaugural Content Creators

Start-Up Week set to run from 8th – 12th November at Moto Republik in Harare.

Content Creators ZW Convenor Sam Munroe said that they were looking forward to the event.

“We are so excited to be able to host our first-ever Content Creators Start Up Week and we can’t wait

for the inspiring young innovators to pitch their ideas!” said Content ZW Convenor.

Monro added that the network was aiming to host this event on an annual bases.

“We aim for this to become a major annual event which supports the

growth of powerful new media start ups that disrupt the status quo,”he added

Media innovators with start-up ideas will have an opportunity to participate in a pitch contest that

seeks to support innovative new media houses which are promoting social justice and shining a light

on youth issues in Zimbabwe.

5 successful applicants will get to share the US$10 000 seed funding, getting US$ 2,000 each per

organisation.

They will be assigned mentors to guide them as they strengthen their idea. Winning

applicants will be judged on innovation and the sustainability of their project.

The deadline for the application has been extended to October 31st and applicants are encouraged to

apply with their pitch deck on the following link: https://forms.gle/n5bMpMjnqL5ZkAvr7.

Content Creators Network ZW is a nationwide alliance of some of the country’s leading digital

media organisations and community media initiatives including Magamba Network, Bustop TV, Centre for Innovation & Technology (CITE), Kubatana, ZimFact, TellZim and The News Hawks.