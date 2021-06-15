Confederation of Zimbabwe Retailers (CZR), embrace new Covid measures, limit number of clients shops

The Confederation of Zimbabwe Retailers CZR President Denford Mutashu says all retailers have welcomed the new Covid government measures.Mr Mutashu has also pledged to reduce the number of customers that visit their retail stores.Speaking in a statement, mutashu said

”Reference is made to the new measures announced by Vice President and Minister of Health and Child Care Dr C G D N Chiwenga on Saturday amid the surge in new cases which had seen 596 new cases and 26 deaths in the last 7 days as compared to the same period in May 2021 where we had 132 new cases and 6 deaths were recorded. ”

”Some of the new measures include: The banning of all gatherings except funerals which will be limited to 30; Business to operate from 8am to 6pm, instead of the 8am to 7pm schedule. Businesses are mandated to ensure that they limit the number of clients in their shops to maintain physical distancing. Targeted lockdowns in hotspots. ”

The retailers boss also enunciated the new measures are necessary in light of the rising new cases.

He further added

”President Emmerson Mnangagwa is on record saying it is better to save people as the economy would be resuscitated later. As Confederation of Zimbabwe Retailers (CZR), we embrace the measures and pledge that we will limit the number of clients in our shops as per the directive. We applaud the government for embarking on targeted lockdowns instead of wholesale lockdowns which have been used in the past.”

”This will also give breathing space for businesses. However, CZR requests the government to put timelines on when the measures would end for planning purposes, like it has done in the past despite that there were extensions. Notwithstanding this, CZR urges the public and business community to do more in fighting Covid19 as our behaviours determine actions government apply in order to safeguard the health of the nation. We are in this together.”