The countdown is on to one of Zimbabwe’s most anticipated technology gatherings — the TechnoMag Tech Fora, where industry leaders, policymakers, and innovators will converge to shape the future of ICT in Zimbabwe and across the region.

Among the confirmed high-level participants is Hon. Eng. Dr. Martin Muduva, a respected parliamentarian and advocate for sustainable ICT growth, who will be contributing his expertise on “Parliamentarians on ICT: Policy Issues, Tax, Tariffs, Regulation, and Sustainability of the Sector.”

This critical session will unpack the evolving policy and regulatory landscape driving Zimbabwe’s digital economy, with discussions expected to tackle ICT taxation models, infrastructure tariffs, digital inclusion policies, and long-term sustainability frameworks. Hon. Muduva will join other panelists including Hon. Donald Mavhudzi and Darlington Chigumbu, bringing valuable parliamentary insight on how legislation can support innovation while ensuring affordability and equitable access.

The TechnoMag Tech Fora will also feature dynamic discussions around cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, big data, mobile money services, and emerging technologies, creating a platform for collaboration between the public and private sectors. The event will draw participation from key institutions such as POTRAZ, RBZ, UNESCO, and leading tech companies across Zimbabwe and Africa.

As the continent continues to embrace the Fourth Industrial Revolution, Commissioner Muduva’s contribution promises to shed light on how policy can keep pace with innovation, ensuring that ICTs become a powerful tool for socio-economic transformation.

Stay tuned for live updates from the TechnoMag Tech Fora — where innovation meets policy, and the future of Africa’s digital ecosystem is shaped.