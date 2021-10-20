ClicknPay Launches *788# All-in-One Bonanza

E-payment and service provider Click’n’Pay Africa has officially launched the airtime promotion, dubbed *788# All-in-One Bonanza in Harare this afternoon.

Speaking during the launch,Click’n’Pay General Manager Chris Utete said that the company decided to give back to their loyal clients for the support they have shown to the entity.

“Our customers have been the pillar through very difficult era of Covid-19.In order to thank our very valuable and patient customers, we have launched our promotion which we named ALL-IN-ONE-BONANZA,” Mt Utete said.

The company also took time to unveil popular musician EXQ as it’s new brand ambassador.

The promotion will see lucky winners walking away with prices ranging from mifi,mobile phones to the grand price of a Honda fit Hybrid vehicle.

To participate, customers need to buy airtime across all networks using the *788# USSD, Clickie The Bot 0785043887, Mobile App ClicknPay, or the website on www.clicknpay.africa.

ClicknPay is a one stop shop for online shopping, ticketing, event accreditation and offers secure, robust as well reliable online technology services to merchants and their customers wishing to transact from anywhere in the world.

The company is spreading into Africa and is now operating in Zambia, Botswana with plans to penetrate the Ugandan market.

