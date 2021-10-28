CICs To Be Used As Passport Collection Centres

The Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ) has said that the commissioning of the Community Information Centres will bring efficiency and make life easy for citizens across the country

POTRAZ Director General Dr Gift Machengete in his keynote address during the World Postal Day commemorations said that the Community Information Centres were critical and the government would utilize the CICs in improving the ease of doing business including the application and collection of national identity documents.

“Instead of incurring transport costs to the Registrar General’s office, communities will be able to apply for passports, birth and death certificates and other government services at postal outlets,”said Dr Machengete.

Thousands of Zimbabweans have endured a hard time in accessing national identity documents and the move will reduce pressure at the Registrar General’s Office across the country

The government through POTRAZ has embarked on the establishment of Community Information Centres and applications for services such as passports, birth certificates and identity documents will be done online using the CICs once the rollout exercise is complete.