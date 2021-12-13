Chitando Confident Of Invictus Energy Pick, Exxaro To Explore Gas And Drill Oil

Minister of Mines and Mining Development Hon Winston Chitando has told TechnoMag exclusively, he is confident of

Invictus Energy contributing to his USD12 billion dollar economy after this journalist quizzed him on the Muzarabani progress.

Speaking exclusively to TechnoMag, Minister Chitando said Invictus Managing Director Scot Macmillan explained and was hands on his extensive evaluation of various rig options on both technical and commercial basis, which they have entered into a memorandum of understanding with Exxaro Drilling SA.

“We are pleased to announce that we have entered into a MOU with Exxaro which is an experienced company and currently the company is undertaking drilling works in Tanzania so we expect to start drilling in May 2022 for a period of 40 days hence we expect to have a busy 2022,” he said.

The drilling campaign is a mammoth task involving the mobilisation of the gigantic rig equipment to Muzarabani.

“The drilling works comprises of delivery of 120 thirty-tonne truckloads of rig equipment which we expect to be a huge task come 2022,” he added.

The Muzarabani Oil and Gas project is progressing at a commendable pace and the deal was finally consummated in the Second Republic over 30 years after French oil giant Mobil made its first attempt to drill for oil and gas in the Muzarabani Basin.

Over 100 truckloads of rig equipment are expected to land in the Muzarabani Basin in the first half of 2022 to undertake the drilling works.

This follows the signing of a drilling deal between Invictus Energy and ,Exxaro Drilling.

Invictus Energy picked Exarro Drilling as its preferred rig contractor to drill two exploration wells in May 2022.