Chipinge CIC to revolutionalise community

POTRAZ Director General Dr Gift Machengete said that the launch of the Chipinge Community Information Centre will make an immense contribution to the Chipinge community and surrounding areas.

Speaking during the World Postal day commemorations in Chipinge,last Friday,Dr Machengete said that the CIC would make sure Chipinge is not lagging behind in terms of digital transformation.

” I am therefore, very confident that this CIC will make a valued contribution to the economic, social and cultural lives of the people of Chipinge and surrounding communities,”he said.

POTRAZ has been on a nationwide campaign to bridge the digital divide through the commissioning of Community Information Centres and the World Postal Day coincided with the launch of the Chipinge Community Information Centre ,which was officiated by Minister of ICT,Postal and Courier Services,Jenfan Muswere

The need to keep up with the modern and ever changing trends has seen Zimpost diversifying it’s operations beyond postal services and now offer money exchange services as well as e-commerce and insurance services.