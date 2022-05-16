Chamisa’s hits 1Million Followers

Citizens’ Coalition for Change President Nelson Chamisa reaches one million followers on Twitter.

Chamisa has become the first Zimbabwean politician to reach such a milestone in terms of the followers on the micro-blogging social networking platform.

CCC President said on his Twitter page celebrating his one million followers, “WE’RE NOW ONE MILLION! CONGRATS THANK YOU!!. In support to his message he also said in a picture below the message, “1M family members Thank you.

During the time Chamisa was was MDC Alliance leader, he reached 900 000 followers and he also celebrated using his page saying he was slowly reaching one million followers.

Chamisa said these would be converted into votes in the next year’s elections.

He posted on the same platform:

Wow!! We have done it. We have hit the mark and reached a milestone. We’re now 900 000. Almost getting to a million. Thank you, friends. Thank you family. God bless you!