Cassava continues to deploy technology solutions to ensure better and more convenient access

Econet’s Cassava group company secretary, Charmaine Daniels has revealed that Cassava Smartech Limited’s will continue deploying technological solutions to ensure better and more convenient access to its products and services across its whole business spectrum.

Speaking in a trading update for the quarter, Daniels said

“The group will continue to deploy technology solutions to ensure better and more convenient access to our products and services across all our business segments.

“The group remains optimistic and expects improved business activity as the country increases the vaccination rollout programme,” Daniels said.

She added that the company would publish the company’s annual audited reports on or before September 30, 2021 because of delays in the finalisation of the February 28, 2021 audit.

“The group experienced delays due to the impact of COVID-19 as well as the need to resolve certain technical accounting matters.” Daniels said.

“The company has sought and received approval from the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange.”

Vaya Technologies, she said, recorded a 51% growth in its operations which is largely attributable to strategic relationships established during the period under review.

She said the Healthtech revenue growth continued on an upward trend due to strong customer demand for health services driven by the COVID-19 pandemic.