Biden Revokes Trump’s TikTok Ban

President Joe Biden is set to revoke former President Donald Trump’s executive orders banning TikTok and roll out his own executive order that will “scrutinize” whether foreign apps pose a risk to the U.S.

The administration of former President Donald Trump had attempted to block new users from downloading the apps and ban other technical transactions that Chinese-owned short video-sharing app TikTok and WeChat.

Trump ordered the ban on new downloads of the viral video app TikTok, which is owned by Chinese firm Bytedance, in 2020.

He described it at the time as a threat to national security.

President Biden said that the federal government should evaluate threats posed by China-based apps.

“the US Department of Commerce will now review apps designed and developed by those in “the jurisdiction of a foreign adversary”.

“It should use an “evidence-based approach” to see if they pose a risk to US national security”.

“This data collection threatens to provide foreign adversaries with access to that information,” he said.

TikTok has become one of the most popular apps in the U.S., where it’s racked up more than 100 million active users. Despite the app’s popularity, though, critics have shared similar concerns over its data collection policies and ties to China’s government