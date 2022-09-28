BeitBridge E-Passport Offices Stops Irregular Migrations & Zimbabweans Falling Prey To Crocs & Criminals

A local BeitBridge Chief Sitauze has applauded government for stopping irregular migrations and Zimbabweans falling Prey to criminals and crocodiles along the limpopo river by bringing to life a new E-Passport bio-enrolment centre in BeitBridge.

The chief sang a similar hymn by residents and travellers who use the Beitbridge Border Post commending the Second Republic led by President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa for delivering on its very promises. Chief Sitauze said he is optimistic that the opening of the passport office will reduce irregular migration.“Most people resorted to border jumping, not by choice but due to limited access to such services. It is my hope that we will see more and more people in this region opting for safe migration by acquiring travel documents,” he said.

A gentleman of Tshidixwa suburb complemented the Chief saying the availability of a passport office in the border town will motivate people to desist from using undesignated crossing points along the crocodile infested Limpopo River.“I am glad that the improved access to this critical travel document will address the issue of border jumping. We have several cases of people who lost their lives while trying to illegal cross to South Africa. Some were attacked by crocodiles while other fell prey to criminals operating in bushy areas along the Limpopo River,” he said.

The local traditional leader, Chief Sitauze said the local community is excited about Government’ bold decision to bring the e-passport office to their doorstep. “We are impressed with this development as a community. It’s a relief for Beitbridge residents who had to travel to other towns to access such a facility,” he said.“It is quite encouraging to note that the Government is walking the talk and is serious about fully implementing the devolution concept through decentralising key services to districts.”

A native from Tshaswingo in Beitbridge said: “We are very grateful that after so many years of lobbying, the Government has finally come to our rescue by opening this passports office. People like us from rural areas can now access the services without hassles.”She said prior to the latest development, women involved in cross-border business were the most affected resulting in some of them resorting to using illegal crossing points.

Another villager from Bishopstone, said she managed to apply for her passport within three hours.

“We are happy with the efforts being made by the Government in terms of service delivery. Travelling from the rural areas to Beitbridge town and then proceeding to either Bulawayo or Harare was a headache for many,” she said.

Another resident, of Dulivhadzimu suburb said the new facility comes in handy for Zimbabweans with expired passports and those seeking new ones.“The opening of the new passport office in Beitbridge is a relief for some of us with relatives based in neighbouring countries such as South Africa, Lesotho and eSwatini who want to renew their travel documents,” she said.

The Mayor of BeitBridge, councillor Munyaradzi Chitsunge said the Government had eased the burden on both locals and people from neighbouring districts.“This is a welcome development for us as a municipality as we walk through the path of transformation and modernisation. Our residents no longer spend money travelling to other towns to apply for passports,” he said.President Mnangagwa launched the new secure electronic passport at Chiwashira Building in Harare in December last year. Zimbabwe is one of the few countries in Africa producing e-passports.The electronic passport is in line with the global shift towards biometric data-based identity and travel documents.

Zimbabwe certainly is no longer in the stone age with introduction of the e-passport which contains an electronic chip, which holds the same information that is printed on the passport’s data page, which include the holder’s name, date of birth and other biographic information.The document also contains a biometric identifier. All of these features are designed to protect citizens from identity theft.