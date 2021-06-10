BancABC joins the zero rate revolution

Pan-African financial services provider BancABC has joined other banks in the zero-rating revolution on mobile applications.

BancABC customers can use its A360 mobile app without needing any data, however, this applies to Econet subscribers only.

The Bank made an announcement on Wednesday, “ Access our #A360MobileApp at zero cost If you have an Econet line you no longer need mobile data to access your favorite services on the app”.

BancABC launched the mobile app in July to offer convenience to the transacting public.

A360 mobile app allows customers to do their banking transactions Anytime, Anywhere.

The zero-rating offer is a great initiative in the banking sector as a number of banks including Stanbic Bank which was the first to make the move followed by Nedbank , First Capital , CBZ and now BancABC.