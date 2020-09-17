BancABC introduces own local ‘Western Union’ Version

Pan-African financial services provider BancAbc has introduced a local remittance service dubbed City Hopper, which will allow customers to send and receive foreign currency within cities in Zimbabwe.

The new service is available to all customers who do not use BankABC and its available at BancABC branches nationwide.

Customers can make transfers from as low as USD$10 at a service fee of 2%.

CEO BancABC Lance Mambondiani said City Hopper is being introduced to some the issue of foreign currency challenges when sending money within the city.

“We are launching the City Hopper a domestic remittance service to address the nationwide challenge of sending foreign currency across the country for the wider public or for those who want to support their families or pay for goods and services and other business activities in foreign currency, “ he said.

The sender have to produce their I.D number, phone number and address on the deposit slip.

The receiver can access the transferred funds instantly through Banc ABC City Hopper and will have to produce their ID and reference number in order to cash out the funds.

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp

Telegram

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...