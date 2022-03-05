AzamTV Zimbabwe Continues To Live Its “Entertainment For Everybody” Tagline”, Adds More Channels

After introducing low competitive prices, AzamTV Zimbabwe media outfit has increased its services to its mobile platforms AzamTV Max and AzamTV Web.

In an exclusive interview with TechnoMag, a reliable source said, “1. We have added more channels to AzamTV Max App.

The source added, “2. You can have more concurrent views from different gadgets.”

The source added”.. you can experiment, We Will be introducing a WhatsApp Chat Bot soon for Customer Service and will tell you to test it. Its in its beta version.”

AzamTV Zimbabwe also sent the following message to its valued customers saying,

“Good Day!

Kindly note that we have added a whole lot of channels on our AzamMax for your entertainment including your favorites Cartoon Network, Boomerang, Nat Geo, and Nat Geo-Wild.”



Speaking to TechnoMag the source did however say, “All channels have been added except MBC3, Toonami and Boeing.”



The expert added on this exclusive with TechnoMag that, “We have had the App since Day-1 but have simply increased the services offered to increase value for money.So basically all the services that are in the Customer’s Subscription package are available on the mobile platforms.”

AzamTV once gave only TechnoMag and TechMagTV an exclusive interview giving a background of their TV channel,



“So the service is already out there after we did a soft launch on 10 January.”

AzamTV Zimbabwe officially launched its station on 26 January.The TV station offers Direct-to-Home (DTH) PayTV Services as personally experienced by this editorial.



They are operational in 6 other African countries with Zimbabwe being the 7th.AZAM MEDIA ZIMBABWE (PVT) LTD is a local company borne out of the Bakhresa Group of Tanzania. The group has various business interests in several Eastern Africa and Southern African countries including Zimbabwe.