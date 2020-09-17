Apple releases its new iOS 14 with new exciting features

Apple’s new hotly-anticipated update iOS 14 operating system is now available to iPhone owners worldwide, here are some of the new exciting features that you’ve got to look forward to when you’ve installed.

Homescreen Widgets

With iOS 14, Apple has rolled out the single biggest change to the iPhone since its launch. For the first time, Apple will allow iPhone owners to make changes to their homescreen. Until now, iPhone fans have been only able to change the background on their handset or re-order their app icons on the grid. With iOS 14, new interactive widgets can be placed in between your grid of apps – widgets can come in a number of sizes and offer the information you need at a glance.

So, you could have the News widget front-and-centre as well as important Calendar events to keep tabs on your day without the need to constantly hop into the dedicated apps and refresh your feeds. On the next page, you could have your Fitness summary as well as an expansive Apple Music widget to queue-up your favourite playlist when you jump on the treadmill.

Floating Call Notification

A small, but significant change Apple brought with iOS 14 is floating call notification. Now, you don’t have the full-screen call popping up, but instead, there will be a floating banner on the top, so you can receive, reject, or silent the call while using any app.

Picture In Picture Arrives on iPhone

Just like on iPad, iOS 14 brings picture-in-picture video to the iPhone for the first time. So, you’ll be able to continue watching your favourite YouTuber while you continue to whizz around your iPhone to text friends, check directions, and more. It also means you’ll be able to continue to use your iPhone during a FaceTime call. On iOS 13 and earlier, FaceTime would cut the video whenever iPhone owners tried to use their smartphone for anything else while staying on the line.

Apple lets you resize the Picture in Picture window by pinching the video. You can also place it in any corner of the screen by dragging it.

iOS 14: Ditch Unwanted Apps

If you’re anything like us, you probably have a folder on your iPhone brimming with apps you’d rather not have cluttering your homescreen. These are apps you probably don’t launch every day, but are worth keeping around just in case – restaurant ordering apps, parking tickets, apps to help you split the bill when out with friends, and the like. With iOS 14, you won’t need to keep every app installed on your iPhone on the homescreen. Instead, iOS apps are automatically organised for you.

At the end of homescreen, you’ll find a new App Library that automatically organises all of your installed apps into one simple, easy-to-navigate view, and intelligently surfaces apps that may be helpful in the moment. If you find yourself always using the App Library instead of swiping through pages of apps, you can choose to hide some of your homescreen pages for quicker access to the App Library.





Get To Your Favourite Chats Quicker

With iOS 14 installed, you’ll be able to pin your favourite conversations in Messages so you can always get to them. You’ll be able to pin up to nine separate conversations, which will be synced across iPhone, iPad and Mac. And if a group conversation is pinned, you’ll see up to three people circle around the pin whenever there are unread messages. Recent messages and typing indicators will animate above the pin so you can see what is going on with a glance.





Upgraded MeMoji

iOS 14 packs a number of upgrades for your Memoji, so you can revamp your animated character which appears in Messages as well as Sticker sets that can be used across a wide variety of apps, including WhatsApp and Facebook. Memojis can now sport new hairstyles and headwear. Apple says there are now over a trillion possible combinations including face coverings to prove that you’re taking the requisite Covid-19 precautions. There are also 11 new hairstyles, 19 new headwear styles, and 3 brand-new Memoji stickers to let you send a fist bump, blush, or a hug to your friends.





Faster Access To Your Favourite Emoji

Find the perfect emoji using the default iOS Keyboard. A new search field inside the emoji tab (located in the bottom left-hand corner of the keyboard) now lets you search for the perfect emoji. Enter a commonly used word or phrase such as “heart” or “smiley face” and you will be presented with corresponding emoji to choose from.

Sound Recognition

iOS 14 enables you to get notifications when the sound of a fire alarm or doorbell is detected with Sound Recognition. Using on-device artificial intelligence, Sound Recognition notifies iPhone owners who might otherwise miss audible alerts around them. So, if you have a relative who is hard of hearing, you’ll be able to ensure their smartphone always lets them know when someone is at the door, or when they need to safely evacuate the building. The feature is found in the Accessibility menu of the Settings app. If you have an Apple Watch paired with your iPhone, the notifications will display on your wrist with a subtle tap – so there’s even less chance of missing something important.



