Albinism Is Not A Curse – NetOne GCEO

NetOne Group Chief Executive Officer GCEO Engineer Raphael Mushanawani has said Albinism Is Not A Curse. In a speech read and circulated on his behalf at Saturday’s Miss Albinism Zimbabwe fourth pageant edition, the Group CEO demistifyed the myths that condemn those suffering from this rare skin disorder as a pigmentation health issue and never a curse.

Group CEO Engineer Mushanawani said,

“Albinism is not a curse and as such we have collaborated in celebrating Mr and Miss Albinism annual show, a celebration to create awareness, fight discrimination, stigma and marginalization against those living with albinism.

Engineer Mushanawani continued,

“Albinism is a rare condition, a genetically inherited difference that occurs at birth, it is a non-contagious and is caused by lack of pigmentation in the skin, hair and eyes causing lack of defense to sunlight and bright light. As NetOne today we celebrate all people living with albinism all over the world on their special day, we share our opinion that people with albinism should enjoy the full privileges of all human rights and we implore other corporates and stakeholders to render their support as well.

“As NetOne we believe the journey does not end here as there is more that needs to be done in ensuring that communities are educated to increase awareness that help alleviate, uphold and protect the rights of people living with albinism.

#BeKindItsNotACurse.”

Mushanawani reinforced the notion that there is no curse just because someone is lighter. He strongly came out in defense of all albinos encouraging kindness from each and everyone of us.