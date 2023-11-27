Agric Pivotal To Zim Economy

The Zimbabwean agricultural sector has proved to play an integral role in the economy having contributed 18 percent to the Gross Domestic Product ( GDP) and providing core livelihood to 67 percent of the population living in rural areas.

Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Deputy Minister Davis Marapira confirmed while at a Horticulture conference in Turkey recently.

“Zimbabwe was endowed with an abundance of fertile agricultural land of up to three million hectares, a good climate which allows the country to produce over 23 exportable crops and livestock commodities including maize.

Zimbabwe and China concluded a trade protocol for the export of citrus to China and this presents a huge opportunity for investors in citrus production, aggregation and cold chain facilities”.

He added that emerging high-value exportable commodities such as industrial hemp and medicinal cannabis have been in high demand. Zimbabwe is open to receiving investors in the production, processing and marketing of crops.

Through the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1) and the Agriculture and Food Systems Strategy, Zimbabwe has achieved US8, 2 billion agriculture economy.