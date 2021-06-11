A look into Itel Laptop , Earbuds , P37 series

A few weeks ago Social media was in full force making fun of Itel.

The Chinese based mobile phone introduced new products itel P37, the ABLE 1 Laptop, Earbuds T1 and X

Itel introduced its first Laptop product ‘Able 1’.

itel Laptop

According to itel, the Abel 1 laptop is coming with a 3000mAh battery and iPad, a quad-core CPU with 1-terabyte of internal storage to ensure you’ve got enough storage space.

This device also features a micro SD card reader, headphone jack, an HDMI port, USD 3.0 ports, and an RJ45 Ethernet Port.

itel P37 Series

itel says it has enhanced the P37 smartphone in major areas including battery, memory, and display.

The new itel P37 series features a 5000mAh battery and comes with an upgraded AI power master. It claims to have increased its battery life by 10%. It is backed by a 2GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

The P37 has a 6.5-inch waterdrop full HD display, while the P37 Pro is a 6.8-inch HD display (waterdrop, as well). The P37 Pro comes with a 13 mega-pixel AI dual camera

And just when you thought you’d seen it all, itel comes through with the Earbuds T1 and Earbuds X.

itel Earbud X

It comes with a style loop charging case and a liquid metal design. It also comes with an IPX5 water resistance rating.

This earbud will provide up to 5 hours of music playtime and a charging case of up to 25 hours of battery life.

iTel Earbud T1

The itel earbuds T1 comes with a Bluetooth version 5.0 with a faster and long-range connection, and it has got an IPX5 water-resistant rating. itel also claims the earbud comes with a ‘one charge for all-day use’ feature.

According to itel, the Earbud T1 should give you 8 hours of music playtime and 30 hours battery life from its charging case.

People could perhaps have not been aware that Itel became the third-largest smartphone maker on the continent by market share.

According to data shared by research company Counterpoint, itel had 12% market share in 2020.