Zimbabwe’s leading mobile operator Econet Wireless has launched 5G for the first time in a bid to boost connectivity service and easy way of communication

Speaking during the launch Econet Wireless CEO Mr Douglas Mboweni said with the coming in of 5G the company is doing away with the business case but rather sets to offer its customers with access to a number of overlay services through the 5G.

“Ladies and Gentlemen, 5G will mean nothing if we can not package a compelling customer case whereby our customers can access faster and efficient network then the business case will follow,” he said”

Comment on the same event Postal Telecommunication Regulatory of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ) Dr Gift Machengete said in the same regard, Ultra-Reliable and Low Latency Communications (uRLLC) which is a characteristic of 5G will enable Vehicle-to-everything communication, Drone delivery, Autonomous monitoring, Smart manufacturing and Remote surgery among other advanced e-health applications.

“Such versatility as with 5G surely makes it a game changer that will drive the next industrial revolution. Surely, the world will never be the same again. Humanity as we know it will surely change for the better. Life as we live it, will surely improve”

The new superfast fifth generation broadband technology , 5G is set to present new opportunities for Econet’s consumer and business customers by offering services such as Fixed Wirelesd Accesd(FWA) for homes , small entrprise businesses and schools.