Chitando Caledonia prospects up as ZEGU gets into mining

In a recent interview with TechnoMag, Minister of Mines and Mining Development Winston Chitando said the ministry has come up with a working frame work with CALEDONIA Mining Corporation Plc to increase mineral production and mining prospects towards the Zim$12 billion economy.Meanwhile Zimbabwe Ezekiel Guti University (ZEGU) has ventured into mining in Bindura and has established a faculty of mining, Vice chancellor Professor James Chetsanga has said.

He said the centre was working on the development of ZEGU’s mining claims in Bindura both for commercial production and future development of the university’s faculty of mining.CALEDONIA Mining Corporation Plc says mineral reserves and resources have increased following a new study at Gwanda-based Blanket Gold Mine, its flagship operation.

Minister Chitando told Technomag that

”we had a number of closures that took place over a period of time what is important is to say how is government approaching the gold sector that’s what’s most important and in terms of that approach you are aware government signed an agreement with Caledonia where Caledonia will become a 50 tons gold producer over a number of years, its unlocking value…”

In light of this in a statement yesterday, Caledonia revealed that total proven and probable mineral reserves increased by 528 000 ounces.

The report validates the company’s medium-term production profile targeting 80 000 ounces per annum from 2022, said Steve Curtis, chief executive officer at the New York-listed resources firm.