Airforce embraces Technology

The late former president Robert Mugabe scoffed off the capability of the army that toppled him when he laughed saying ” i heard many of their tankers broke down during operation restore legacy.”In this light the Zimbabwe Defence Forces has therefore not slowed down upgrading itself technologically.

The Air Force of Zimbabwe (AFZ) has fully embraced technology and widening its technological base in all areas in order to meet demands of the 21st century and effectively deal with emerging threats associated with digital age, Commander AFZ Air Marshal Elson Moyo said.

This comes as, Government has urged people to embrace technology saying it plays an important role in the development of the nation and forms the backbone of industry as the country moves towards attaining an Upper Middle Economy by year 2030. Air Marshal Elson Moyo said while receiving facilities and equipment donated by corporate companies to AFZ School of Academic Training Staff at Manyame Air Base last week.

The facilities and equipment included computer desks from Allied Timbers and air conditioners from Satewave Technologies for the school’s computer laboratory. He said technology remains a key component in the AFZ discharge of duties.

“In today’s world where technology has become a key enabler, the ZDF needs to keep pace so that we effectively fulfil our mandate of defending Zimbabwe’s airspace and territorial integrity.

Against this reality, there is need to ensure that our troops are empowered with the skills required in this digital age,” he said.

“My vision for training is to enhance the use of information communication technologies in all our training programmes.

Such approaches will ensure that we have officers and members with skills to effectively respond to the current and emerging threats.”

Zimbabwe defence Forces once comprised of the world’s best ground force at some stage and the airforce is also now a former glory of itself.It can only be encouraged that adopting such corrective measures in technology should spruce up the final line of defence.