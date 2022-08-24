9.53 Million Zimbabweans Internet & Data Subscribers-NetOne

Zimbabwe’s Telecommunications giant NetOne has revealed that the country according to confirmed Zimbabwe Mobile industry statistics, has a humongous 9.53 million people who are both Internet and Data Subscribers.

Speaking to guests at Friday’s interface between the top NetOne leadership, Gospel artists and preachers, NetOne Board Members Doctor T.Garikai and Mr P. Mupfiga agreed with Nyaradzai Shoko – NetOne Head Retail Sales that the company stands to benefit from this huge subscriber base through their new Application called Rumbidzo/Khulekani launched yesterday in the capital city of Harare at Holiday Inn.

The NetOne Board Members echoed sentiments by Mr N.Shoko who said, “Of the 2.4 million Data users, 1.6 million subscribers are on Social Media.”

This homework by NetOne shows committment to making their newest app function at the highest level without leaving anyone behind.

The NetOne Head Retail Sales added offcuff that, “There are 53% Smartphone Penetration and 63.1% Internet Penetration rates.”