Inclusive Digital Navigation: E- Safety For All

The Internet Society of Zimbabwe has merged with Gateway to Elation in empowering persons with disabilities with modern technological skills to enlighten all visually challenged persons with computerisation at a workshop in Bulawayo on the 27th and 28th of November.

People with disabilities mostly from teaching fields and other professional sectors attended the workshop in advancing knowledge in persons with disabilities.

The training was dubbed ” lnclusive Digital Navigation, E- Safety For All” being facilitated by professional and highly qualified internet experts from lnternet Society of Zimbabwe and Ministry of ICT, Postal and Courier services.

Internet Society of Zimbabwe President, Engineer Taurai Nyarufuka who was also facilitating the most important training in internet security services said. ” We are glad that organisations for persons with disability are serious engaging us. In their efforts to empower their membership, which is ideal and commendable”.

The workshop was attended by 23 visually impaired members of Gateway to Elation and some of them are serving in the education ministry as educators with some self employed.

Internet Society of Zimbabwe is a global charitable organization empowering people to keep the lnternet a force for the good and globally connected.