74th Forex Auction Yields Z$108,66 Against US$1

The Zimbabwe dollar lost further ground against the US dollar at the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) foreign currency (forex) auction, data from the RBZ Governor Dr John Mangudya on forex auction conducted Tuesday, 07 December 2021 shows.

This week, the weighted average was US$1: ZWL$108.6678 down from last week’s rate that stood at US$1:ZWL$105.6896.

Number of Bids Received 770 521

Number of Bids Disqualified 210 117

Total Number of Bids Accepted 560 404

Total Number of Bids Allotted 560 404

Total Value of Bids Accepted : SD6,147,829.66 USD34,672,497.78

Amount Allotted : JSD6,147,829.66 USD34,672,497.78

Highest Rate Received : 125.0000 125.0000

Lowest Bid Rate Received : 100.0000 100.0000

Lowest Bid Rate Allotted : 100.0000 100.0000

Weighted Average Rate : 108.6678

PURPOSE AMOUNT ALLOTTED SME AUCTION AMOUNT ALLOTTED MAIN AUCTION

Raw Materials 1,763,630.63 14,048,652.00

Machinery and Equipment 2,286,330.76 10,549,444.22

Consumables (Incl. Spares, Tyres, Electricals, etc) 637,511.53 3,081,031.44

Services (Loans, Education, Dividends, Disinvestments, etc) 497,741.21 1,994,435.40

Retail and Distribution (Incl. Food, Beverages, etc) 458,991.16 2,850,071.31

Fuel, Electricity and Gas 9,970.00

Pharmaceuticals and Chemicals 351,252.03 1,476,312.67

Paper and Packaging 142,402.34 672,550.74

TOTAL 6,147,829.66 34,672,497.78

GRAND TOTAL AWARDED 40,820,327.44