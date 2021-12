Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) Foreign Exchange Auction held yesterday saw RBZ Governor Dr John Panonetsa Mangudya hold his 73rd main forex auction.

The Zimbabwe dollar marginally gained against the US dollar at the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe foreign currency auction, data from the RBZ Governor shows.

This week, the weighted average was US$1: ZWL$105.6896 down from last week’s rate that stood at US$1: ZWLZWL$105.6684.