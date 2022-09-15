30 ICT Zim’s Uni Students Gain From Huawei Seeds Whose Patron Is First Lady

The Minister of ICT, Dr Jenfan Muswere recently launched Seed For the Future a joint venture between Chinese Mobile Technology Giant Huawei and Zimbabwe through the First Lady Dr Auxallia Mnangagwa who is the Patron of the Seeds for the Future through her Angel of Hope Foundation.It is in this vein that 30 Information Communication Technology (ICT) students dotted from Zimbabwe’s universities got an opportunity to better their skills under the Huawei Seeds for the Future programme.

Speaking at the launch for the year 2022 program, The First Lady said she was happy to be among those who share her passion for empowering the younger generation.

“I wish to thank Huawei for this great initiative. Over the last four years that I have been honoured to be part of this very important initiative, I have learnt that Information and Communications Technologies (ICT) infrastructure and networks are vital to the prosperity and competitiveness of countries and industries. Because the young generation are the future of tomorrow, we must invest in training the youth in ICT for the transformation of our economy.

“However, in many of our programmes in our universities and colleges, there is a gap between the knowledge learned in the classroom and the skills that are necessary in the real world. Through the Seeds for the Future programme, Huawei helps resolve this problem,” she said.

The first Lady was grateful for this opportunity to offer technological support through Huawei Seeds for the Future Programme to very bright ICT students from Zimbabwe’s universities.

“The programme will promote in our students a greater understanding of and interest in the ICT sector and provide opportunities to learn and apply the latest technologies in ICT. It will also open their minds to the vast opportunities in ICT that they can seize for economic transformation.

“I am told that today Huawei will be donating ICT equipment to the University of Zimbabwe and TelOne Centre for Learning for training purposes. On behalf of the two institutions and on my own behalf, I wish to thank Huawei Technologies for this generosity. May the recipients of this equipment put them to good use.

“Seeds for the Future” programme is Huawei’s biggest global flagship corporate social responsibility programme which seeks to develop local ICT talent, enhance knowledge transfer, and promote a greater understanding of the telecommunications sector among younger generations in countries Huawei is found.

The mobile giant is China’s largest and one of the world’s biggest providers of ICT infrastructure and smart devices.Huawei launched the first Seeds for the Future program in 2008 to help local ICT professionals and students to fill gaps between theory and practice and master the required skills in the ICT industry.