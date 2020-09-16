Zimtrade set to launch online shop

ZimTrade the National Trade Development and Promotion Organization is set to launch an online store, [email protected], a platform that will enhance engagement of local companies with international buyers as well as improve the visibility of locally produced products and services.

In its monthly newsletter Zimtrade said the board has developed [email protected], one of the technology-centred solutions that will increase the visibility of local exporters, particularly small businesses to provide a strong online presence as conventional means of trading, particularly physical engagement between buyers and exporters and also to provide information that is relevant to the industry.

“The goal of the store is to be the one-stop shop for authentic Zimbabwean products obtained at source and assist companies in reaching more markets through online platforms and as a response to COVID-19,” ZimTrade said.

[email protected] is expected to provide an alternative access to markets where physical trade fairs and exhibitions have been suspended.

For local companies, ZimTrade said the platform would create more ways of generating foreign currency and harness the benefits of the digital economy for corporate level and national level economic growth.

“It will provide Zimbabwean companies with a medium to reach export markets without being limited by border closures and travel bans,” it said.

“Currently, the platform has been designed to facilitate business-to-business engagements between local exporters and international buyers.

Plans are to expand the platform so that it accommodates the purchase of commodities, including product units, by the end users.”

