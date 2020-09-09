ZimSwitch introduces ZIPIT Smart

National electronic funds ZimSwitch technologies is launched a new product into the market , dubbed ZIPIT smart which will allow payments using an instant number.

ZIPIT Smart will allow merchants ,retailers and business owners to accept ZIPIT payments in a seamless and instant manner.

Merchants can create an account that then allows customers to make ZIPIT payments similar to mobile payments.

The merchants will simply require merchant codes on display for customers to pay using them.

The process is quite similar when using mobile money wallets like Ecocash.

1 How ZIPIT smart will work:

2 Enter your mobile bank code via USSD/App

3 Enter your 4 digit pin to access the menu

Menu

1 Balance

2 ZIPIT Smart

3 Airtime

4 internal transfer

5 ZIPIT

4 1 Pay merchant

2 Bill payment

The launch of ZIPIT Smart will be held tomorrow virtually at 11 am.

