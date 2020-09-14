ZIMNAT introduces WhatsApp Bot for Motor Insurance, ZBC radio , ZINARA licence Services

ZIMNAT General Insurance has introduced a chatbot program that allows the company’s clients to access Motor insurance, ZBC radio and ZINARA licence renewal services from the comfort of their houses and offices.

The initiative comes on the heels of the current COVID-19 induced environment which restricts physical contacts.

The company announced the latest service via a statement, “The process is easy, one simply needs to initiate a conversation with the number “0786206209” by sending their vehicle registration number to the Whatsapp number e.g. AZZ1234 and they will get an instant response of what to do next,” it reads.

After sending the vehicle registration to Zimnat Whatsapp number one will get an instant response, “Good day , thank you for getting in touch .Please enter you vehicle registration number for further assistance .If you are not registered with Zimnat Insurance Please contact us on 08080063\64\66 to a register a policy.”

“Payment is then made via Ecocash, Icecash or Onemoney wallet instantly. The process can be done in less than 2 minutes. We also have our toll-free customer contact number 08080068\64 readily available to assist our clients navigate this new innovation.”

“Once a client has renewed their policy, they can then collect their licences discs from any Zimnat office or select OK and BON Marche store nationwide at the time of their choice.”

Speaking on the launch of this exciting initiative, Stanley Mazorodze the Chief Executive Officer of Zimnat General Insurance said, “As part of our thrust to always offer our clients superior clients experiences , we are pleased to be introducing a Whatsapp based license renewal platform for our third party motor insurance clients ,”

“Not only are e bringing convenience and ease of doing business with us, but we are truly making life better in these times of the pandemic .One of the key insights we learnt from the COVID-19 pandemic was the shift from the brick and mortar to the digital and remote working culture. This platform therefore could not have come at a better time as it allows our valued clients to renew their insurance from the safety of their homes, as they too fight to flatten the curve,” he said.

Zimnat General Insurance is a member of the Zimnat group, a diversified financial group made up of four business units, namely Zimnat General Insurance, Zimnat life Assurance, Zimnat Microfinance and Zimnat Asset Management. It is associated with Sanlam, which is the largest non-banking financial services group on the continent.

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp

Telegram

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...