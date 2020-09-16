Zim voice traffic declines by 27.8%

Zimbabwe total fixed voice traffic have declined in the second quarter of 2020 owing to the economic environment.

With the increase of voice tariffs to meet operational costs and the prevailing economic situation consumers have been using social media as an alternative.

According to the latest report by The Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe , “ total fixed voice traffic declined by 28.7% to recored 80.9 million minutes in the second quarter of 2020 from 112.1 million minutes recored in the first quarter of 2020.”

POTRAZ said , “ consumers have been inevitably substituting voice service with the cheaper Over- the top services such as WhatsApp.”

Voice call tariffs have been increasing over the past few months , while Mobile network operators increase citing challenges of the rising inflation , weak local currency.

Currently on average making a call costs ZWL$6.33 per minute , USD 0.8 cents.

The voice charge have become so high for subscribers who now opt for WhatsApp as means of communication.

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp

Telegram

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...