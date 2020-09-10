Win US$1K by composing an EcoCash song

Mobile money wallet EcoCash is hosting a social media song competition were individuals are to compose an Ecocash song and win USD$1000.

Entries are open to everyone and one has to compose a song via audio or video themed “Live life the EcoCash Way” .

Then share it on the comment section of the Ecocash social media pages.

Here is how one can enter the competition :

1 Compose your own EcoCash song themed “Live life the EcoCash Way”;

2 Record yourself singing it in video or voice;

3 Share on the comments section of the EcoCash social pages under

4 Get the most reactions and win US$1000

5 Your song will then be taken for production with experts

