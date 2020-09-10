Win US$1K by composing an EcoCash song
Mobile money wallet EcoCash is hosting a social media song competition were individuals are to compose an Ecocash song and win USD$1000.
Entries are open to everyone and one has to compose a song via audio or video themed “Live life the EcoCash Way” .
Then share it on the comment section of the Ecocash social media pages.
Here is how one can enter the competition :
1 Compose your own EcoCash song themed “Live life the EcoCash Way”;
2 Record yourself singing it in video or voice;
3 Share on the comments section of the EcoCash social pages under
4 Get the most reactions and win US$1000
5 Your song will then be taken for production with experts