TelOne to launch new Telematics Product

Converged State owned telecommunications provider Telone has announced that they will launch a new Telematics service , this coming Friday.

Sources close to the developments stated that TelOne product is going to bouyed by a confirmed business from a client with the biggest vehicle fleet in Zimbabwe.

The new business line for TelOne moves to offer services riding on the company’s vast telecommunications infrastructure and new technologies that have been deployed in the last few years.

The new service will increase the size and value of the broadband , moving towards advanced technologies in the telecommunications space.

Telone announced the development on Thursday, “We are pleased to announce TelOne’s entry into the Telematics space with the launch of a new service scheduled for Friday 11 September 2020.”

“This new product is coming to augment the traditional voice and broadband offering as part of the drive to embrace Internet of Things (IoTs) gains momentum within the company.”

“Coming as an exciting bundle, with full support of vehicle dealerships and buoyed by confirmed business from a client with the biggest vehicle fleet in Zimbabwe, ” Telone said.

