TelOne introduces vehicle Tracking System

State Owned Telecommunications TelOne has introduced a vehicle tracking and fleet management system dubbed Teltrack,a system that gives an arial view of a vehicle 24/7 , real time location , monitoring of a vehicle and management of fleet from a computer or a smartphone.

Teltrack is a robust system which will enable users to get insights on their vehicles at any given time, including information about the locations of vehicles, driving behaviour and fuel management.

Users can sign up with Teltrack and get 24 hours update via a designated user interface providing information of customised reports such as trip reports , archived and current information.

The tracking systems allows fleet owners to create their no go area zones,point of interest , geofencing and keep records of all trips which could have been taken.

Speaking during the launch on Friday Minister of Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services Jefran Muswere said , “ we are here launching and celebrating the innovativeness that is now becoming synonymous with TelOne through the launch of Teltrack. It is products like TelTrack that responds directly to the call to a Digital Zimbabwe.”

“This system comes at an opportune time where dynamics in the market continue to evolve and has since proven its capability in high tech fleet management; buoyed on the back of TelOne’s robust telecommunications infrastructure particularly the National Operations Centre, which we launched a few months ago..”

In her remarks during the same event Telone Managing Director Chipo Mutasa said, “ As TelOne we have moved from just being the providers of voice and data services to taking an active role in transforming our community through technology solutions in line with our Vision of creating a “Digitally enabled society by 2023.”

” It is therefore with pleasure that today, we bring you potentially our biggest product this year; TelTrack vehicle tracking platform.”

“TelTrack is a world class vehicle tracking and monitoring solution based on a globally accepted technology in use in over 23 countries. It is a product aimed at ensuring organisations have sight and are able to improve their fleet’s efficiencies by curbing abuse of an organisation’s resources, “ she said.

She added that The system helps fleet owners and managers track the location of their vehicles. This not only helps manage their drivers but also helps in location and recovery of stolen vehicles. This comes in handy especially now with the number of car thefts rising with a 37% increase in car thefts having been recorded in 2019.

