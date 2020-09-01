TelOne increases USD, ZWL$ Data Tariffs
Internet Service Provider TelOne has increased its data tariffs priced in both local and foreign currency.
The increase comes into effect from 6 September 2020.
The telecommunications parastatal company has shocked all in sundry after it also increased its data priced in USD, a stable currency.
Customers will now pay 22USD for Home plus 30GB compared to the previous 17USD.
At a random pick for Home basic package of 10GB is now going for ZWL$ 1 082.OO from ZWL$722.
Here are the new prices:
TelOne Residential Broadband Packages
|Package
|Download Cap
|US$
|RTGS
|Home Basic
|10 GB
|12.00
|1 082.00
|Home Basic Night
|20 GB
|16.00
|1 407.00
|Home Extra
|15 GB
|14.00
|1 190.00
|Home Plus
|30 GB
|22.00
|1 840.00
|Home Plus Night
|60 GB
|28.00
|2 381.00
|Home Premier
|60 GB
|37.00
|3 139.00
|Home Premier Night
|120 GB
|48.00
|4 004.00
|Home Boost
|200 GB
|54.00
|4 545.00
|Infinity Pro
|500 GB
|79.00
|6 602.00
|Intense
|Uncapped (FUP)
|107.00
|8 983.00
SME Broadband Packages
|Package
|Download Speed
|Download Cap
|US$
|ZWL$
|Infinity Supreme
|20 Mbps
|Uncapped* (FUP)
|134.00
|11 255.00
|Intense Extra
|50 Mbps
|Uncapped* (FUP)
|180.00
|15 043.00
Blaze LTE Packages
|Package
|Download Cap
|US$
|ZWL$
|Blaze Lite
|8GB
|11.00
|974.00
|Blaze Xtra
|15GB
|18.00
|1,515.00
|Blaze Boost
|20GB
|18.00
|1,948.00
|Blaze Ultra
|40GB
|29.00
|3,129.00
|Blaze Trailblazer
|100GB
|44.00
|4,762.00
|Blaze Supernova
|Uncapped* (FUP)
|87.00
|9,416.00
Public Wifi
|Package
|US$
|ZWL$
|1GB
|1.00
|108.00
|2.5GB
|2.00
|216.00
|6GB
|3.00
|325.00
|Internet Cafe
|1.00
|108.00