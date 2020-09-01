TelOne increases USD, ZWL$ Data Tariffs

Internet Service Provider TelOne has increased its data tariffs priced in both local and foreign currency.

The increase comes into effect from 6 September 2020.

The telecommunications parastatal company has shocked all in sundry after it also increased its data priced in USD, a stable currency.

Customers will now pay 22USD for Home plus 30GB compared to the previous 17USD.

At a random pick for Home basic package of 10GB is now going for ZWL$ 1 082.OO from ZWL$722.

Here are the new prices:



TelOne Residential Broadband Packages

Package Download Cap US$ RTGS Home Basic 10 GB 12.00 1 082.00 Home Basic Night 20 GB 16.00 1 407.00 Home Extra 15 GB 14.00 1 190.00 Home Plus 30 GB 22.00 1 840.00 Home Plus Night 60 GB 28.00 2 381.00 Home Premier 60 GB 37.00 3 139.00 Home Premier Night 120 GB 48.00 4 004.00 Home Boost 200 GB 54.00 4 545.00 Infinity Pro 500 GB 79.00 6 602.00 Intense Uncapped (FUP) 107.00 8 983.00

SME Broadband Packages

Package Download Speed Download Cap US$ ZWL$ Infinity Supreme 20 Mbps Uncapped* (FUP) 134.00 11 255.00 Intense Extra 50 Mbps Uncapped* (FUP) 180.00 15 043.00

Blaze LTE Packages

Package Download Cap US$ ZWL$ Blaze Lite 8GB 11.00 974.00 Blaze Xtra 15GB 18.00 1,515.00 Blaze Boost 20GB 18.00 1,948.00 Blaze Ultra 40GB 29.00 3,129.00 Blaze Trailblazer 100GB 44.00 4,762.00 Blaze Supernova Uncapped* (FUP) 87.00 9,416.00

Public Wifi

Package US$ ZWL$ 1GB 1.00 108.00 2.5GB 2.00 216.00 6GB 3.00 325.00 Internet Cafe 1.00 108.00

