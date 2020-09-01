Featured

TelOne increases USD, ZWL$ Data Tariffs

Internet Service Provider TelOne has increased its data tariffs priced in both local and foreign currency.

The increase comes into effect from 6 September 2020.

The telecommunications parastatal company has shocked all in sundry after it also increased its data priced in USD, a stable currency.

Customers will now pay 22USD for Home plus 30GB compared to the previous 17USD.

At a random pick for Home basic package of 10GB is now going for ZWL$ 1 082.OO from ZWL$722.

Here are the new prices:

TelOne Residential Broadband Packages

PackageDownload CapUS$RTGS
Home Basic10 GB12.001 082.00
Home Basic Night20 GB16.001 407.00
Home Extra15 GB14.001 190.00
Home Plus30 GB22.001 840.00
Home Plus Night60 GB28.002 381.00
Home Premier60 GB37.003 139.00
Home Premier Night120 GB48.004 004.00
Home Boost200 GB54.004 545.00
Infinity Pro500 GB79.006 602.00
IntenseUncapped (FUP)107.008 983.00

SME Broadband Packages

PackageDownload SpeedDownload CapUS$ZWL$
Infinity Supreme20 MbpsUncapped* (FUP)134.0011 255.00
Intense Extra50 MbpsUncapped* (FUP)180.0015 043.00

Blaze LTE Packages

PackageDownload CapUS$ZWL$
Blaze Lite8GB11.00974.00
Blaze Xtra15GB18.001,515.00
Blaze Boost20GB18.001,948.00
Blaze Ultra40GB29.003,129.00
Blaze Trailblazer100GB44.004,762.00
Blaze SupernovaUncapped* (FUP)87.009,416.00

Public Wifi

PackageUS$ZWL$
1GB1.00108.00
2.5GB2.00216.00
6GB3.00325.00
Internet Cafe1.00108.00

