Telcoms in call tariffs hike
Mobile network operators in the country have been hiking call tariffs to meet operational costs and align with the official exchange rate.
Subscribers of particular mobile network amongst the 3 are bracing up for more charges , as they are now paying as much as USD8 cents per minute.
MNOs have been increasing tariffs as per regulatory measures by the Postal Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe ( POTRAZ) giving them a node.
Netone and Econet recently announced an increase in tariffs.
Netone customers will now be paying as much as USD8 cents per minute whilst its ZWL$6.33 in local currency.
The mobile network notified customers of the review on 6 September 2020.
This followed the tariff adjustment by Econet last week.
Econet announced the review in a statement, “ Dear Customer,Please note of the following tariffs as per regulatory approval, effective Monday 7, September 2020.”
For Econet subscribers voice calls now cost as much as ZWL$0.1070 per second.
Recently the network service providers increased data charges as has been the case over the past months.
MNO operators have been on a spree to increase tariffs to meet the rising costs , perpetuated by the current rising inflation , erosion of the local currency.
Netone Tariffs
|Call Charge (Inc Tax)
|ZWL$/minute
|US$/minute
|NetOne to NetOne
|6.33
|0.08
|NetOne to Other (local)
|6.11
|0.07
|Regional Calls Fixed
|17.25
|0.21
|Regional Calls Mobile
|23.55
|0.28
|Netone to UK Mobile
|23.55
|0.28
|Group 1 Fixed
|29.85
|0.36
|Group 1 Mobile
|36.15
|0.43
|Group 2 Fixed
|42.45
|0.51
|Group 2 Mobile
|48.75
|0.58
|Group 3 Fixed
|55.05
|0.66
|Group 3 Mobile
|61.35
|0.74
|Service
|ZWL$
|US$
|Voicemail Retrieval
|6.33
|0.08
|SMS: Local
|1.63
|0.02
|SMS: International
|14.23
|0.17
|USSD/Session
|1.63
|0.02
|Data per MB
|1.25
|0.01