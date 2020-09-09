“Potraz Must Not Regulate Data Security Center” Dubeko

Media Institution of Southern Africa (MISA) stakeholders has argued on the princeple of having POTRAZ to regulate the data protection centre as proposed in the cyber security and data protection bill.

Speaking during an MISA worskshop Binga North Member of Parliament and MDC Alliance Provincial Chairman for Prince Madubeko said most of the institutions in the country cannot make decisions without the government input but rather they are controlled from political offices, hence we need an independent body to regulate the data security centre.

“POTRAZ is not suitable to regulate the data protection centre, we propose an independent board or committee that includes all stakeholders that will take care of the provisions of part 3,” he said.

“The POTRAZ board is appointed by the government.So what happens when the whistle blower exposes the ICT minister , the government or the President?

He further emphasized on the importance of taking into cognisance the value of making laws for the future generations to come

However Deputy Minister for ICT Dingimuzi Phuti argued that POTRAZ will be fit to house the data security center.

“I have a document here to justify and satisfy why we think POTRAZ can play those roles,” said Deputy Phuti.

After several attempts, Zimbabwe gazetted the Cyber security and Data Protection Bill 2019 (hereinafter the “Bill”) on Friday 15 May 2020. The Bill responds to the growing technological dictates. Zimbabwe, like many jurisdictions suffer “law-lag” as the enactment of laws is slower than the technological developments. Laws regulating cyber security, criminal laws, and data protection are archaic. Criminal provisions in the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act (Criminal Code), were not exhaustive. The Access to Information and Protection of Privacy Act (AIPPA) on data and personal information protection remains inadequate, and myriad with controversial provisions.

