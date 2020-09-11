NetOne hike Call charges
Mobile Network Operator Netone has hiked its call tariffs with effect from 11 September 2020.
The review will see subscribers of the MNO paying ZWL $6.33 per minute to call other networks , whilst Netone to Netone calls are pegged at ZWL$6.11.
The increase comes following Econet increase of its call tariffs ,MNO have been reviewing charges to meet operational coats as the economy worsens coupled by rising inflation and a weak local currency.
Here are the new charges:
|Call Charge (Inc Tax)
|ZWL$/minute
|US$/minute
|NetOne to NetOne
|6.33
|0.08
|NetOne to Other (local)
|6.11
|0.07
|Regional Calls Fixed
|17.25
|0.21
|Regional Calls Mobile
|23.55
|0.28
|Netone to UK Mobile
|23.55
|0.28
|Group 1 Fixed
|29.85
|0.36
|Group 1 Mobile
|36.15
|0.43
|Group 2 Fixed
|42.45
|0.51
|Group 2 Mobile
|48.75
|0.58
|Group 3 Fixed
|55.05
|0.66
|Group 3 Mobile
|61.35
|0.74
|Service
|ZWL$
|US$
|Voicemail Retrieval
|6.33
|0.08
|SMS: Local
|1.63
|0.02
|SMS: International
|14.23
|0.17
|USSD/Session
|1.63
|0.02
|Data per MB