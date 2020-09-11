NetOne hike Call charges

Pellagiah Mupurwa

Mobile Network Operator Netone has hiked its call tariffs with effect from 11 September 2020.

The review will see subscribers of the MNO paying ZWL $6.33 per minute to call other networks , whilst Netone to Netone calls are pegged at ZWL$6.11.

The increase comes following Econet increase of its call tariffs ,MNO have been reviewing charges to meet operational coats as the economy worsens coupled by rising inflation and a weak local currency.

Here are the new charges:

Call Charge (Inc Tax)ZWL$/minuteUS$/minute
NetOne to NetOne6.330.08
NetOne to Other (local)6.110.07
Regional Calls Fixed17.250.21
Regional Calls Mobile23.550.28
Netone to UK Mobile23.550.28
Group 1 Fixed29.850.36
Group 1 Mobile36.150.43
Group 2 Fixed42.450.51
Group 2 Mobile48.750.58
Group 3 Fixed55.050.66
Group 3 Mobile61.350.74
ServiceZWL$US$
Voicemail Retrieval6.330.08
SMS: Local1.630.02
SMS: International14.230.17
USSD/Session1.630.02
Data per MB

