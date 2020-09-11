NetOne hike Call charges

Mobile Network Operator Netone has hiked its call tariffs with effect from 11 September 2020.

The review will see subscribers of the MNO paying ZWL $6.33 per minute to call other networks , whilst Netone to Netone calls are pegged at ZWL$6.11.

The increase comes following Econet increase of its call tariffs ,MNO have been reviewing charges to meet operational coats as the economy worsens coupled by rising inflation and a weak local currency.

Here are the new charges:

Call Charge (Inc Tax) ZWL$/minute US$/minute NetOne to NetOne 6.33 0.08 NetOne to Other (local) 6.11 0.07 Regional Calls Fixed 17.25 0.21 Regional Calls Mobile 23.55 0.28 Netone to UK Mobile 23.55 0.28 Group 1 Fixed 29.85 0.36 Group 1 Mobile 36.15 0.43 Group 2 Fixed 42.45 0.51 Group 2 Mobile 48.75 0.58 Group 3 Fixed 55.05 0.66 Group 3 Mobile 61.35 0.74

Service ZWL$ US$ Voicemail Retrieval 6.33 0.08 SMS: Local 1.63 0.02 SMS: International 14.23 0.17 USSD/Session 1.63 0.02 Data per MB

