Impact hub introduces new coding for students

Impact hub has introduced a new coding , SPAR AR to their curriculum which enables students to understand technologies.

The Coding will cover HTML ( Hypertext Markup Language, CSS ( Cascading Style Sheet and Spark Argumentative Reality.

The new development will equip students with interactive learning skills how to apply programming skills to real-life situations.

Impact announced the development in a press Statement, “The Virtual Coding Bootcamp is a hands-on interactive learning experience that educates students on how to apply programming skills to real-life situations. Understanding how to use emerging technologies is a key advantage to every child’s development.”

“We’re excited to announce a new track, Spark AR, to our current curriculum. Remixing our children’s reality with Augmented Reality, the course will take a new form of outcome-based learning, where students can go from zero coding experience to intermediate creators and developers. Coding requires strong analytical skills and frequent peer collaboration.”

Impact Hub added that the Virtual Coding is a hands-on interactive learning experience that educates students.

The Bootcamp is targeting children aged between 9 and 13. By completing this course, your children will be able to create functional websites and Spark AR Instagram filters.

The programme is scheduled to start on 1 October 2020 and limited places are available.

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp

Telegram

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...