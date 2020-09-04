Huawei Seeds For The Future Unveils High-quality Free ICT online Training.

Huawei Technologies, through its Corporate Social Responsibility programme called the Huawei ICT Talent Ecosystem, is providing a wide range of high-quality ICT online courses for free during theCovid pandemic.

The move is to ensure that instructors of Huawei ICT Academies and students have the opportunity to continue getting exposure to the latest ICT technologies, such as 5G, Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things, Big Data, and Cloud Computing.

Speaking During the official Launch,Dr .Jenfan Muswere, the Minister of ICT, Postal and Courier Services said,

“connectivity is the driver for inclusive, sustainable socio- economic development and it is the duty of all ICT players from government to the private sector to ensure that all Zimbabweans benefit that connectivity brings.”

The Huawei Technologies’ Seeds for the Future program is in line with our digitization strategy, it helps cultivate and pool together ICT professionals and students that are crucial to industry development, thus boosting ICT industry growth, driving the development of different sectors and contributing to lower unemployment rates over the long term. We are grateful that this is being fulfilled today.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the number of students not attending schools or universities because of COVID-19 is soaring. Governments from all around the world have closed educational institutions in an attempt to contain the global pandemic. Face-to-face classes and on-site events are currently suspended, but learning should not be stopped.

The Minister thanked Huawei, Telone and everyone else involved in this program that greatly contributes to the ICT Sector including the beneficiary students, urging them not take such opportunities lightly but rather maximize them to become better by gathering useful experiences and knowledge.

