HIT designs chat robot for local authorities



Harare Institute of Technology ( HIT ) has designed a chat robot tailor-made for local authorities to enhance ease of doing business for local authorities while providing the best service for its clients.



According to HIT lecture, Engineer Tererai Maposa, the chat robot named Taurai Katsekera is meant to enhance ease of doing business for clients by reducing days of queuing at council offices for various services including paying rates will soon be over following an innovative masterpiece by the Harare Institute of Technology (HIT).



“The robot is available 24/7 it’s always available unlike the traditional way where you have to travel to the traditional offices which operate 8 hours a day so this becomes convenient. Anything you want from the local authorities you can just ask the robot.”



The chat robot is also available through the WhatsApp social media platform making it even more convenient for the public.



“According to Potraz 90% of the population have cellphones and about 60% are on WhatsApp, hence we decided to come up with this innovation which is easy and accessible to the general populace.”



Chat robots are being adopted by corporate in many countries as they save time and facilitate improved customer service and engagement.



The purpose of chat robots is to support and scale business teams in their relations with customers. It could live in any major chat applications like Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, Telegram, Text Messages, etc.



