Econet Terminates E-learning Bundle

Econet Wireless, the biggest mobile network provider has discontinued the e-Learning bundle facility, which was being used by private schools since lockdown, with immediate effect.

The local mobile network operator announced the latest development via a statement:

“Kindly note that we have ceased the facility of e-learning bundles with immediate effect”.

In May, Econet Wireless introduced the e-learning bundle for students following COVID-19 induced lockdown, subsequently ending first term classes.

Econet released essentially two packages, a10GB one for RTGS$200 and a 20GB one for RTGS350.

In an arrangement made by Econet , only schools could apply and pay for their students and /or teachers.

The schools ought to have at least 50 different mobile numbers to which they were sending the bundle. Econet said then:

Each school pays on behalf of its students/teachers/employees and collects money from parents or SDAs.

The school provides mobile phone numbers to be credited with the data bundles to Econet. So Econet only dealt with the schools. However, other options were to be considered.

This comes as the Government announced on Tuesday that schools will reopen on September 28 for ZIMSEC examination classes with the exams starting on December 1.

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa told a post-cabinet media briefing that Cambridge examination classes will start a fortnight earlier, on September 14.

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp

Telegram

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...